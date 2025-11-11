Left Menu

Unfulfilled Promises: The Struggles of Migrants Returning Home from Europe

The International Organisation for Migration's EU-funded program to assist African migrants returning home falls short of promises, leaving many like Oumar Bella Diallo to face trauma alone. Without adequate reintegration support, returnees battle debt and stigma, prompting concerns of repeated migration attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:25 IST
  • Guinea

Migrants who returned to Africa with the aid of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are expressing dissatisfaction over unmet promises. The European Union-backed program supports returning migrants, but many claim essential reintegration support is lacking.

Oumar Bella Diallo, a 24-year-old Guinean, is among those disappointed, having received minimal assistance after abandoning his trek to Europe. Instead of comprehensive support, he reports receiving little more than a phone number and short orientation course.

Experts criticize the lack of transparency and results from the USD 380 million program. As Europe pushes to curb migration, returnees find themselves struggling with the pressure to start anew amidst family expectations and economic hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

