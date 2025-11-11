Left Menu

Explosion near Red Fort: A Garment Shop Owner's Ordeal

Shiva Jaiswal, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, sustained injuries in a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi. He was visiting the city for business and to meet family when the incident occurred. His family reported that his condition is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:51 IST
In a shocking incident near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, a recent explosion left several individuals injured, including 22-year-old Shiva Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. Jaiswal, who owns a readymade garment shop, was in the capital for business purposes.

Jaiswal arrived in Delhi on November 9 to purchase garments from the bustling Gandhinagar market. After his shopping spree, he visited his sister in Bhajanpura. However, his day took a tragic turn while en route to Govindpuri Colony to see his cousin, as he was injured in the explosion.

Circle Officer Rajesh Chaturvedi from Barhaj confirmed that Shiva's family has traveled to Delhi to be with him. His sister, Purnima, assured the family through a phone call that Shiva is in stable condition, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

