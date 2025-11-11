Boosting Connectivity and Agriculture: NEC Allocates Funds for Arunachal Pradesh Projects

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has announced the release of approximately Rs 7 crore in funding for pivotal development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh as of October.

Among the allocations, Rs 6.67 crore is earmarked through the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme for improving and realigning the road from Nafra, facilitating better access to the tourism center at Makhu village. This 10.6-km infrastructure project is crafted to bolster connectivity, simplify transportation, and invigorate economic operations in the region.

In addition, Rs 30 lakh has been sanctioned under the NEC scheme for promoting the cultivation of commercial and traditional vegetable crops in poly houses, located in the Jang area of the Tawang district. The project aims to raise agricultural productivity and offer sustainable economic support to tribal communities.