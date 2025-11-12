Left Menu

Taiwan Braces as Typhoon Fung-wong Triggers Flooding Chaos

Taiwan faced severe flooding as Typhoon Fung-wong, though weakened, unleashed record rainfall and forced the evacuation of over 8,300 residents. The storm caused neck-high floods, particularly affecting Suao and Yilan. Heavy rain hampered drainage systems, raising concerns about climate change's role in increasingly extreme weather patterns.

Updated: 12-11-2025 10:05 IST
Taiwan Braces as Typhoon Fung-wong Triggers Flooding Chaos

Taiwan has evacuated over 8,300 residents ahead of the arrival of a severely weakened Typhoon Fung-wong. The storm wreaked havoc on the mountainous east coast, bringing record rainfall and neck-high floods.

Rural areas like Yilan experienced severe flooding, with rescue efforts underway due to the swift rise in water levels. In Suao, over 1,000 homes were inundated as the town received an unprecedented 648 mm of rain in a single day.

While the torrential downpour has eased, the impact lingers. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration pointed to climate change as a potential cause for the late-season typhoon, underscoring the need for further study into extreme weather trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

