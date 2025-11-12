Left Menu

Chilly Alerts: Jharkhand Braces for Cold Wave

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for seven districts in Jharkhand, expecting temperatures to fall below 10°C. Gumla reported as the coldest region, with fog decreasing visibility. Residents are advised to stay vigilant as temperatures dip significantly from November 12 to 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:29 IST
The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning, valid until November 15, for seven districts in Jharkhand: Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega.

Abhishek Anand, the Ranchi IMD Deputy-Director, announced that these regions could see a temperature drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius, bringing minimum temperatures below the 10°C mark in the coming days. Temperatures had already dipped below 10°C in some districts over the last 24 hours.

Gumla emerged as the coldest area, with a recorded temperature of 7.2°C. The bulletin highlighted visibility issues due to dense fog, advising people to exercise caution in the region.

