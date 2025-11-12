India and Mauritius: Partners in Blue Economy and Ocean Technologies
India's expertise in marine resources and ocean technology could significantly aid Mauritius's development goals, emphasized Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Highlighting a shared interest in the 'Blue Economy,' Singh advocated for deeper cooperation in fisheries, ocean technologies, and desalination, describing them as vital for mutual prosperity. Cultural ties also bolster this partnership.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's vital role in aiding Mauritius's development through marine resources and ocean technologies on Wednesday.
During a meeting with visiting Mauritian bureaucrats, Singh underscored the common interest both nations have in the 'Blue Economy,' advocating for deeper collaboration in areas such as fisheries and desalination.
India and Mauritius, tied by shared cultural and historical roots, continue to collaborate across diverse sectors including infrastructure and education, paving the way for citizen-focused governance and sustainable growth.
