India and Mauritius: Partners in Blue Economy and Ocean Technologies

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's vital role in aiding Mauritius's development through marine resources and ocean technologies on Wednesday.

During a meeting with visiting Mauritian bureaucrats, Singh underscored the common interest both nations have in the 'Blue Economy,' advocating for deeper collaboration in areas such as fisheries and desalination.

India and Mauritius, tied by shared cultural and historical roots, continue to collaborate across diverse sectors including infrastructure and education, paving the way for citizen-focused governance and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)