Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action

Chilean scientists are sounding the alarm about the endangered Humboldt penguins, whose population on the Pacific coast has drastically declined.

Researchers from Universidad de Concepcion report that the population has decreased to fewer than 20,000, down from approximately 45,000 in the late 1990s.

This decline is particularly concerning, as Chile hosts 80% of the global population of this species, which inhabits rocky, temperate coastal regions.

