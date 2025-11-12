Left Menu

Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action

Chilean scientists have raised alarms over the rapidly declining numbers of endangered Humboldt penguins, native to Chile's Pacific coast. Currently, less than 20,000 remain compared to around 45,000 in the late 1990s. The species, which thrives in rocky coastal regions, faces multiple environmental threats.

Chilean scientists are sounding the alarm about the endangered Humboldt penguins, whose population on the Pacific coast has drastically declined.

Researchers from Universidad de Concepcion report that the population has decreased to fewer than 20,000, down from approximately 45,000 in the late 1990s.

This decline is particularly concerning, as Chile hosts 80% of the global population of this species, which inhabits rocky, temperate coastal regions.

