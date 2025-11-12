Supreme Court to Define Aravalli Hills for Environmental Conservation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a landmark case aimed at defining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges to bolster environmental conservation and regulate land use and mining activities in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. A bench led by Chief Justice BR. Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, postponed the verdict after detailed arguments from several legal representatives.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, emphasized the necessity of a uniform definition to safeguard the Aravalli Hills from further ecological degradation. According to a committee report, these hills are pivotal for their ecological services, including groundwater recharge and climate moderation. The panel recommended that state governments adopt detailed measures to protect the region and integrate technological solutions to curb illegal mining.

The Aravalli Hills, one of the oldest mountain systems, form a crucial barrier against the Thar Desert. However, they have been significantly impacted by illegal mining and deforestation. The Supreme Court's directive is a vital step to standardize the definition of the Aravallis, ensuring their conservation across multiple states. The committee's proposed guidelines include specific geographic criteria to identify these landforms, forming a basis for effective policy implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)