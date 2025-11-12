Left Menu

Supreme Court to Define Aravalli Hills for Environmental Conservation

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on defining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges to ensure environmental conservation, regulate land use, and manage mining activities. The decision followed a report from a multi-agency committee tasked with creating a scientifically consistent definition applicable across impacted states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:20 IST
Supreme Court to Define Aravalli Hills for Environmental Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on a landmark case aimed at defining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges to bolster environmental conservation and regulate land use and mining activities in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. A bench led by Chief Justice BR. Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, postponed the verdict after detailed arguments from several legal representatives.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, emphasized the necessity of a uniform definition to safeguard the Aravalli Hills from further ecological degradation. According to a committee report, these hills are pivotal for their ecological services, including groundwater recharge and climate moderation. The panel recommended that state governments adopt detailed measures to protect the region and integrate technological solutions to curb illegal mining.

The Aravalli Hills, one of the oldest mountain systems, form a crucial barrier against the Thar Desert. However, they have been significantly impacted by illegal mining and deforestation. The Supreme Court's directive is a vital step to standardize the definition of the Aravallis, ensuring their conservation across multiple states. The committee's proposed guidelines include specific geographic criteria to identify these landforms, forming a basis for effective policy implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

 Malta
2
Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean K...

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

 India
4
India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025