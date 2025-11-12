Naidu Delivers on Housing Promise, Boosts Welfare in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu fulfilled a major election promise by handing over three lakh welfare houses to beneficiaries from the state via a virtual ceremony. The event marked a massive effort in housing development, primarily under the PM Awas Yojana.

Speaking at a public gathering, Naidu distributed keys and energy-saving materials to selected beneficiaries, reiterating the TDP-led government's commitment to supporting marginalized communities, including an additional Rs 50,000 aid for Muslim families in line with existing assistance programs for SCs, STs, BCs, and PVTGs.

Accusing the previous government of crippling housing projects, Naidu promised to clear pending dues and integrate essential amenities such as water and electricity. He also emphasized his vision of interlinking major rivers to make Andhra Pradesh a drought-free zone, aligning with the Swarna Andhra Vision.