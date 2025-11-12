Left Menu

Rajasthan Authorities Clash with Unlawful Land Grabs in Jaipur

In Jaipur, authorities are under pressure to act against illegal encroachments on government land, after a High Court directive. In Sanganer's tehsil, unauthorized showrooms and eateries disrupt urban planning and safety. Developers demand forceful measures to restore order, as residents express concerns over hindered infrastructure.

Updated: 12-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court has issued orders to dismantle unauthorized constructions on government land in Jaipur. This directive comes as residents and developers voice complaints over illegal encroachments disrupting urban planning in the state capital.

The court, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning 87 illegal colonies specifically in the Sanganer area, has commanded the Rajasthan Housing Board and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to ensure compliance, with a report due in four weeks. Residents and realtors have noted the unlawful use of land for commercial purposes without appropriate clearance.

Unbridled encroachments are jeopardizing public safety and hindering planned growth, causing alarm among stakeholders including Pinkcity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which has officially sought intervention. In a plea echoing a recent Supreme Court ruling, there are calls for stringent actions including demolition to restore order before conditions worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

