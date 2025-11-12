Rajasthan Authorities Clash with Unlawful Land Grabs in Jaipur

In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court has issued orders to dismantle unauthorized constructions on government land in Jaipur. This directive comes as residents and developers voice complaints over illegal encroachments disrupting urban planning in the state capital.

The court, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning 87 illegal colonies specifically in the Sanganer area, has commanded the Rajasthan Housing Board and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to ensure compliance, with a report due in four weeks. Residents and realtors have noted the unlawful use of land for commercial purposes without appropriate clearance.

Unbridled encroachments are jeopardizing public safety and hindering planned growth, causing alarm among stakeholders including Pinkcity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which has officially sought intervention. In a plea echoing a recent Supreme Court ruling, there are calls for stringent actions including demolition to restore order before conditions worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)