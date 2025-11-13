Tragic Market Incident: Truck Accident in Bucheon

In a tragic incident in Bucheon, South Korea, two people lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries when a truck crashed into pedestrians at a bustling outdoor market.

According to fire and police officials, the accident took place on Thursday, drawing attention to pedestrian safety in public spaces.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, having already questioned the driver—a man in his 60s—who was confirmed to be sober at the time, stated Son Byeong-sam, an official from the Bucheon police department.

