Tragic Market Incident: Truck Accident in Bucheon

A truck crash in Bucheon, South Korea resulted in two casualties and injured 18 others. The driver, in his 60s, was not intoxicated. Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek answers in the incident that disrupted the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:26 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a tragic incident in Bucheon, South Korea, two people lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries when a truck crashed into pedestrians at a bustling outdoor market.

According to fire and police officials, the accident took place on Thursday, drawing attention to pedestrian safety in public spaces.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, having already questioned the driver—a man in his 60s—who was confirmed to be sober at the time, stated Son Byeong-sam, an official from the Bucheon police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

