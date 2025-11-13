Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed the hearing to the first week of December on a petition by UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation. The company is challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to award the Mumbai Dharavi redevelopment project to Adani Properties Pvt Ltd.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul Pancholi, noted that CJI Gavai, who retires on November 23, may not complete the hearing. Earlier in March, the top court refused to pause the project, seeking responses from the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties Pvt Ltd.

The Bombay High Court had previously cleared the redevelopment plan, dismissing Seclink's claims of bias and supporting the 2022 tender awarded to Adani Group, which offered Rs 5,069 crore. In contrast, Seclink's Rs 7,200 crore bid in 2018 was annulled. The state cited various global factors for the tender revision.

