The European Parliament has endorsed the European Union's ambitious agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This strategy permits the outsourcing of 5% of emissions reductions to countries outside the EU through carbon credits, facilitating the proposal's enactment into EU law.

Despite not aligning perfectly with scientific goals, which suggest a 90% cut without carbon offsets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the EU's plan remains one of the most aggressive among major global economies, exceeding commitments from countries like China. The compromise plan gained approval just ahead of the COP30 climate summit, allowing the EU to present a solid stance at the global forum.

The proposal passed with 379 votes in favor, 248 against, and 10 abstentions. A bid by far-right lawmakers to eliminate the climate target was dismissed. As the EU drafts quality criteria for carbon credits, it faces criticism over their effectiveness and encounters geopolitical challenges that complicate climate efforts while increasing defense budgets and counteracting U.S. tariffs.

