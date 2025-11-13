EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light
The European Parliament approved a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, allowing 5% outsourcing to non-EU countries via carbon credits. Despite falling short of scientific recommendations, it surpasses most global commitments. The plan's approval came with significant compromise amidst geopolitical challenges.
The European Parliament has endorsed the European Union's ambitious agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This strategy permits the outsourcing of 5% of emissions reductions to countries outside the EU through carbon credits, facilitating the proposal's enactment into EU law.
Despite not aligning perfectly with scientific goals, which suggest a 90% cut without carbon offsets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the EU's plan remains one of the most aggressive among major global economies, exceeding commitments from countries like China. The compromise plan gained approval just ahead of the COP30 climate summit, allowing the EU to present a solid stance at the global forum.
The proposal passed with 379 votes in favor, 248 against, and 10 abstentions. A bid by far-right lawmakers to eliminate the climate target was dismissed. As the EU drafts quality criteria for carbon credits, it faces criticism over their effectiveness and encounters geopolitical challenges that complicate climate efforts while increasing defense budgets and counteracting U.S. tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pedal to Plant: Cycling for Climate Change and National Unity
Brazil to Receive $500 Million IDB Boost for Climate Fund at COP30
EU Parliament Advances Ambitious Climate Plan Amid Political Challenges
Global Banks Face Digital Age Challenges Amid AI, Climate, and Cyber Threats: S&P Report
Global Banks Face AI Challenges, Cyber Threats, and Climate Pressures