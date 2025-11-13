Left Menu

EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

The European Parliament approved a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, allowing 5% outsourcing to non-EU countries via carbon credits. Despite falling short of scientific recommendations, it surpasses most global commitments. The plan's approval came with significant compromise amidst geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:23 IST
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Parliament has endorsed the European Union's ambitious agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This strategy permits the outsourcing of 5% of emissions reductions to countries outside the EU through carbon credits, facilitating the proposal's enactment into EU law.

Despite not aligning perfectly with scientific goals, which suggest a 90% cut without carbon offsets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the EU's plan remains one of the most aggressive among major global economies, exceeding commitments from countries like China. The compromise plan gained approval just ahead of the COP30 climate summit, allowing the EU to present a solid stance at the global forum.

The proposal passed with 379 votes in favor, 248 against, and 10 abstentions. A bid by far-right lawmakers to eliminate the climate target was dismissed. As the EU drafts quality criteria for carbon credits, it faces criticism over their effectiveness and encounters geopolitical challenges that complicate climate efforts while increasing defense budgets and counteracting U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India
2
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds

Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Pr...

 Pakistan
3
NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging ...

 India
4
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025