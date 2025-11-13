Left Menu

Evacuations in Oklahoma: Anhydrous Ammonia Gas Leak Incident

A significant gas leak from a tanker truck in Weatherford, Oklahoma led to mass evacuations after a plume of anhydrous ammonia gas threatened public safety. Hundreds were instructed to shelter in place, while several were hospitalized, and schools and nursing homes were evacuated.

A massive gas leak from a tanker truck has led to widespread evacuations in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Authorities reported that the tanker was leaking anhydrous ammonia in a hotel parking lot, prompting emergency responses late Wednesday night.

At least 36 individuals were hospitalized after experiencing respiratory distress, with 500 to 600 residents taking shelter as of Thursday morning. The incident compelled the closure of schools and the evacuation of several nursing homes as a precautionary measure.

Anhydrous ammonia, commonly used as a fertilizer, poses severe health risks upon contact. While the tanker truck has stopped leaking, officials continue to monitor air quality to ensure public safety in the city, which is located west of Oklahoma City.

