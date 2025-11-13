Viksit Bharat 2047: Health as the Keystone for India's Future

Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, emphasized the critical role of public health in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Speaking at the national conclave 'Cohort Connect 2025' in Bhubaneswar, Singh highlighted the necessity of focusing on biological, environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors for better health outcomes.

Addressing metabolic disorders, Singh noted the interconnectedness of conditions like type-2 diabetes with communicable diseases. He stressed the importance of comprehensive studies such as Phenome India to understand India's unique genetic landscape. Singh remarked on India's potential to lead in genetic prevention and therapy, backed by large-scale cohort studies.

The minister cited successful genetic therapy trials and ongoing research in stem cell therapies for diabetes. Underlining the need for India's health solutions to be tailored to its population, Singh praised India's proactive approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, advocating for 'Indian solutions for Indian health challenges'.

(With inputs from agencies.)