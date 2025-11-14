BHP Held Liable: A Decade Later, Justice for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

A London judge declared that mining giant BHP Group is liable for Brazil's most devastating environmental disaster, ten years after a dam collapse released toxic waste into a key river, causing 19 deaths and destroying downstream villages.

While BHP did not own the dam, Justice Finola O'Farrell ruled it accountable. BHP owns half of Samarco, the company operating the affected mine. The rupture on November 5, 2015, at the iron ore mine resulted in waste floods that could fill 13,000 Olympic pools, crippling the Doce River ecosystem.

6,00,000 Brazilians are demanding 36 billion pounds in compensation. While the court ruling addressed liability, a separate phase will determine the damage scope. This comes as Brazil's federal government settles for 132 billion Reais with involved mining companies. BHP had opposed UK legal action, citing existing proceedings in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)