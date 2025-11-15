Ganesh Infraworld's Profit Soars Amid Revenue Surge

Infrastructure company Ganesh Infraworld achieved a remarkable two-fold increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 18.1 crore in the September quarter, as its revenues surged.

The company's financial performance has shown substantial growth since posting a net profit of Rs 7.1 crore during the same period in FY25, according to their exchange filing.

With revenues climbing to Rs 210 crore from Rs 95 crore a year ago, Chairman and Managing Director Vibhoar Agrawal highlighted the strong quarterly performance and an order book of over Rs 2,262 crore. The company plans to embark on water and sewerage treatment projects worth Rs 105.77 crore in Jammu & Kashmir come December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)