Left Menu

Ganesh Infraworld's Profit Soars Amid Revenue Surge

Infrastructure company Ganesh Infraworld has reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.1 crore for the September quarter, driven by increased revenues. The company also revealed plans to commence water and sewerage projects in Jammu & Kashmir by December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:06 IST
Ganesh Infraworld's Profit Soars Amid Revenue Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure company Ganesh Infraworld achieved a remarkable two-fold increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 18.1 crore in the September quarter, as its revenues surged.

The company's financial performance has shown substantial growth since posting a net profit of Rs 7.1 crore during the same period in FY25, according to their exchange filing.

With revenues climbing to Rs 210 crore from Rs 95 crore a year ago, Chairman and Managing Director Vibhoar Agrawal highlighted the strong quarterly performance and an order book of over Rs 2,262 crore. The company plans to embark on water and sewerage treatment projects worth Rs 105.77 crore in Jammu & Kashmir come December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

 India
2
The Rise of Double-Engine Governance: A New Wave in Indian Politics

The Rise of Double-Engine Governance: A New Wave in Indian Politics

 India
3
Empowerment Through Leadership: Modi's Model for Success

Empowerment Through Leadership: Modi's Model for Success

 India
4
Sela's $15 Million Bet: Empowering India's Cloud Revolution

Sela's $15 Million Bet: Empowering India's Cloud Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025