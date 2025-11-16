Storm Claudia Wreaks Havoc in Wales: Flooding Paralyzes Monmouth

The town of Monmouth in Wales found itself engulfed by muddy waters as Storm Claudia unleashed heavy rains, causing the River Monnow to overflow. Rescue operations ensued as dozens were evacuated from their homes.

Aerial views revealed a town submerged, with cars and businesses alike underwater. The torrential downpour deposited nearly 12 centimeters of rain in southeast Wales, setting the River Monnow to a record-breaking overflow. The storm brought disruptions across parts of the UK and Ireland, affecting rail lines and causing power outages.

This is the worst flooding Monmouth has seen in decades, as noted by local politician Peter Fox. With flood warnings still active, and a forecast of subfreezing temperatures, the region braces for further challenges while recovery efforts continue in the face of nature's wrath.

(With inputs from agencies.)