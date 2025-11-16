Left Menu

Storm Claudia Wreaks Havoc in Wales: Flooding Paralyzes Monmouth

Storm Claudia caused significant flooding in Wales, particularly in Monmouth, as the River Monnow overflowed due to heavy rainfall. Aerial footage showed significant property damage and disruptions, with flood defences overwhelmed. Several rail lines and roads were impacted, and power outages occurred due to high winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-11-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:21 IST
Storm Claudia Wreaks Havoc in Wales: Flooding Paralyzes Monmouth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The town of Monmouth in Wales found itself engulfed by muddy waters as Storm Claudia unleashed heavy rains, causing the River Monnow to overflow. Rescue operations ensued as dozens were evacuated from their homes.

Aerial views revealed a town submerged, with cars and businesses alike underwater. The torrential downpour deposited nearly 12 centimeters of rain in southeast Wales, setting the River Monnow to a record-breaking overflow. The storm brought disruptions across parts of the UK and Ireland, affecting rail lines and causing power outages.

This is the worst flooding Monmouth has seen in decades, as noted by local politician Peter Fox. With flood warnings still active, and a forecast of subfreezing temperatures, the region braces for further challenges while recovery efforts continue in the face of nature's wrath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

 Global
2
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

 India
3
CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025