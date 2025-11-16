Left Menu

Inferno at Waterways: Tragedy at Taramandal Restaurant

A devastating fire broke out at the Waterways Restaurant near the Taramandal Buddhist Museum, resulting in one death and significant property damage. The fire started around 5 am and engulfed the entire building. Officials suspect a short-circuit as the cause, and damages are still being assessed.

A tragic fire erupted early Sunday morning at the Waterways Restaurant & Banquet near the Taramandal Buddhist Museum, resulting in the death of one staff member and significant property damage. Authorities reported that the fire started around 5 am and quickly spread, consuming all three floors of the establishment.

Thick smoke quickly filled the area, causing panic among locals. Chief Fire Officer Santosh Kumar noted that the fire control room was alerted at 5:16 am, and four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. After three hours of relentless effort, the fire was subdued. Tragically, one body was discovered in a smoke-filled washroom.

The victim, identified as Purushottam, a 55-year-old housekeeping employee from Uttar Pradesh, was found unconscious and declared dead at the hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit may have sparked the blaze. Meanwhile, authorities continue to evaluate the damages incurred by the inferno.

