Left Menu

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

The Forest Department in Maharashtra's Palghar is deploying AI-enabled surveillance to track leopards, addressing rising sightings and boosting community safety. With AI cameras installed, the system alerts authorities of leopard presence and aids in trapping efforts. Community awareness campaigns are also being conducted to ensure public safety and dispel misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mokhada | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:27 IST
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra forest department has rolled out advanced AI-enabled surveillance systems in Palghar district to monitor rising leopard activities. This initiative aims to ensure the safety of residents as sightings of these big cats increase.

Two AI machines have been deployed in the Mokhada and Dahanu talukas. Range Forest Officer Vinod Dalvi highlighted the installation of the first camera at frequent-sighting hotspot, Warghadpada. The system, comprising a solar-powered camera with a siren, alerts personnel when a leopard is detected within 100 meters, enabling rapid response.

Efforts by the department include round-the-clock team patrols, educational sessions, and tackling misinformation through police complaints against creators of fake AI-generated leopard videos. The move assures villagers of safety, even as they report increased leopard attacks in multiple areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025