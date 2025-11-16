AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

The Maharashtra forest department has rolled out advanced AI-enabled surveillance systems in Palghar district to monitor rising leopard activities. This initiative aims to ensure the safety of residents as sightings of these big cats increase.

Two AI machines have been deployed in the Mokhada and Dahanu talukas. Range Forest Officer Vinod Dalvi highlighted the installation of the first camera at frequent-sighting hotspot, Warghadpada. The system, comprising a solar-powered camera with a siren, alerts personnel when a leopard is detected within 100 meters, enabling rapid response.

Efforts by the department include round-the-clock team patrols, educational sessions, and tackling misinformation through police complaints against creators of fake AI-generated leopard videos. The move assures villagers of safety, even as they report increased leopard attacks in multiple areas.

