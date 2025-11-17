Emergency Ban on Pig Movement as African Swine Fever Alarms Assam

The Assam government has enacted an immediate ban on the inter-district movement of live pigs following an alarming rise in African Swine Fever (ASF) cases across the state.

An official order by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department revealed that pork sales have been suspended in seven districts due to the outbreak's severity.

With a mortality rate of 100%, ASF poses a dire threat to Assam's piggery sector, leading to stringent containment measures under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.