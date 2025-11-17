Left Menu

Court Clears Path for Omkar the Elephant's Temporary Relocation

The Bombay High Court's Kolhapur bench approved the capture and temporary relocation of Omkar, a wild elephant, to Gujarat's Vantara. This move follows a public interest litigation concerning the elephant's welfare after it strayed into human areas. Concerns over the relocation's impact were raised, but the court emphasized the need for Omkar's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:25 IST
The Kolhapur bench of the Bombay High Court has sanctioned the capture of a wild elephant named Omkar, permitting its temporary transfer to Vantara in Gujarat. This decision arose from a public interest litigation driven by worries about the elephant's safety and welfare after it entered human territories.

Justices M S Karnik and Ajit Kadethankar emphasized safety in their ruling, ensuring Omkar's capture would avoid harm or trauma. While the forest department highlighted the necessity of relocation for public safety, the petitioner argued the move might erode Omkar's natural instincts.

The court noted the elephant's age as a factor that limits its release back into the wild. The situation calls for careful consideration of Omkar's future, with a high-powered committee set to propose a plan based on ongoing evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

