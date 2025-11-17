Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NCR

On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasized the need for a sustainable approach to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, dismissing calls for permanent restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The court urged Punjab and Haryana to follow the Commission for Air Quality Management's guidelines to address stubble burning, a significant pollution contributor.

It stressed the necessity of collaborative action from state and federal agencies, urging Delhi to ensure accurate air quality monitoring amid reports of water sprinkling around AQI devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)