Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has called for a long-term approach to tackle Delhi-NCR's air pollution, rejecting year-round restrictions under GRAP. Authorities in Punjab and Haryana are urged to implement stubble burning controls, while Delhi is asked to address AQI monitoring. A collaborative effort is advocated for sustainable solutions.

Updated: 17-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:26 IST
Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NCR
On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasized the need for a sustainable approach to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, dismissing calls for permanent restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The court urged Punjab and Haryana to follow the Commission for Air Quality Management's guidelines to address stubble burning, a significant pollution contributor.

It stressed the necessity of collaborative action from state and federal agencies, urging Delhi to ensure accurate air quality monitoring amid reports of water sprinkling around AQI devices.

