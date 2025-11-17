Left Menu

Nepal's Triumph in Emission Reduction: A Green Milestone

Nepal has received USD 9.4 million from the World Bank for reducing 1.88 million tonnes of carbon dioxide under its emission reduction programme in the Terai Arc Landscape. The FCPF initiative highlights Nepal's efforts in sustainable forestry, benefiting forest-dependent communities through a participatory Benefit Sharing Plan.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has achieved a significant milestone by securing a USD 9.4 million payment from the World Bank for its success in cutting down 1.88 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions under a pioneering programme in the Terai Arc Landscape.

This marks the first-ever payment from the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility's Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA), underscoring Nepal's commitment to combat deforestation and forest degradation, as per a statement from the World Bank.

The initiative, characterized by a community-centric approach, is a collaborative effort involving local communities, indigenous peoples, and civil society organisations aimed at conserving forests while enhancing rural livelihoods and forest governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

