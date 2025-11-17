Nepal's Triumph in Emission Reduction: A Green Milestone

Nepal has achieved a significant milestone by securing a USD 9.4 million payment from the World Bank for its success in cutting down 1.88 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions under a pioneering programme in the Terai Arc Landscape.

This marks the first-ever payment from the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility's Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA), underscoring Nepal's commitment to combat deforestation and forest degradation, as per a statement from the World Bank.

The initiative, characterized by a community-centric approach, is a collaborative effort involving local communities, indigenous peoples, and civil society organisations aimed at conserving forests while enhancing rural livelihoods and forest governance.

