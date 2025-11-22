Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Life of Elderly Woman
An 82-year-old woman, Sarojini, from Kulathoor, Uchakkada, tragically died after a compound wall collapsed on her. She sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to her injuries at Parassala Government Hospital. The incident occurred due to rain, and police have registered a case of unnatural death.
An elderly woman, aged 82, tragically lost her life after a compound wall collapsed on her in Uchakkada. The incident was confirmed by local authorities on Saturday.
Identified as Sarojini from Kulathoor, Uchakkada, she was last seen heading to a nearby shop at around 9 am. Her family became concerned when she hadn't returned by 1 pm and initiated a search.
Sarojini was discovered unconscious, suffering from severe head injuries amidst debris. Rushed to Parassala Government Hospital, she unfortunately passed away. Pozhiyoor police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances.
