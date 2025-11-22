Left Menu

Massive Fire Ravages Borivali Shops, Swift Action Averts Casualties

A fire erupted in a scrap godown in Ganpat Patil Nagar, Borivali, affecting ten shops. Prompt response from the fire brigade prevented casualties, as the fire was extinguished within three hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:36 IST
Massive Fire Ravages Borivali Shops, Swift Action Averts Casualties
On Saturday evening, a sudden blaze erupted in a scrap godown at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali, leading to a dramatic firefighting operation. According to civic authorities, at least ten shops were engulfed in flames, though fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene with at least eight fire engines and other emergency vehicles, successfully extinguishing the blaze by 8:29 PM. The fire was contained within three hours, thanks to the rapid response of the fire brigade.

The flames had spread across a 500 by 150 sqft area and consumed electric installations, wooden goods, spices, and other miscellaneous items. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it underscores the need for better safety measures in densely populated slum areas.

