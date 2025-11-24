Protest at India Gate Escalates Over Air Pollution Concerns
A protest at India Gate against Delhi's deteriorating air quality turned violent when demonstrators used chilli spray on police. The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized the government for failing to address pollution effectively, instead relying on temporary measures. Legal action is being taken against those involved.
A protest at India Gate demanding action on the national capital's escalating air pollution took a violent turn when demonstrators allegedly used chilli spray against police officers attempting to disperse them. The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized authorities for not addressing pollution's root causes.
The committee accused the government of relying on temporary measures like water sprinklers and cloud seeding, rather than implementing long-term solutions. They blamed ongoing severe air quality on flawed development models and called for public mobilization against these issues, despite facing governmental suppression.
Police reported that emergency vehicles were blocked by the protest, leading to a scuffle. Several officers were injured by the chilli spray and are receiving medical care. Legal action against the perpetrators is being pursued as tension over environmental neglect continues to rise.
