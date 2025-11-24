Left Menu

Swift Restoration Efforts Bolster Bhogapuram Airport's Progress

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a budget of Rs 27 crore to urgently restore rainwater outlets at the Bhogapuram International Airport under construction. These efforts are essential to ensure proper water discharge and prevent flooding, aligning with the site's sustainability goals, ahead of the airport's 2026 inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:58 IST
Swift Restoration Efforts Bolster Bhogapuram Airport's Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has authorized an allocation of Rs 27 crore to restore four critical rainwater outlets at the under-construction Bhogapuram International Airport. This funding follows a proposal from the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd for immediate restoration to enhance drainage and prevent potential flooding.

A Government Order confirmed that the restoration will be financed from a Rs 1,000-crore HUDCO loan. The Water Resources Department will execute the necessary desilting and improvements, ensuring the airport's infrastructure supports efficient water runoff management.

The master development plan mandates rainwater harvesting covering at least 50 percent of stormwater, aiding aquifer recharge and irrigation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the airport's planned opening in August 2026, underscoring significant developments on-site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India
2
High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

 India
3
Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

Tax Exodus: UK's Wealthy Flock to Tax Havens

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025