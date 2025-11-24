Swift Restoration Efforts Bolster Bhogapuram Airport's Progress

The Andhra Pradesh government has authorized an allocation of Rs 27 crore to restore four critical rainwater outlets at the under-construction Bhogapuram International Airport. This funding follows a proposal from the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd for immediate restoration to enhance drainage and prevent potential flooding.

A Government Order confirmed that the restoration will be financed from a Rs 1,000-crore HUDCO loan. The Water Resources Department will execute the necessary desilting and improvements, ensuring the airport's infrastructure supports efficient water runoff management.

The master development plan mandates rainwater harvesting covering at least 50 percent of stormwater, aiding aquifer recharge and irrigation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the airport's planned opening in August 2026, underscoring significant developments on-site.

