Negligence at Construction Site Claims Young Labourer's Life

A construction site incident in Thane has resulted in the death of a 20-year-old labourer and left another worker with serious injuries after a heavy iron pipe fell on them. The worker, Sujit Kumar Harilal Prasad, died on the spot, while his colleague, Abhishek Harind Prasad Bharti, sustained severe injuries, police reported.

The tragic accident unfolded near Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road. According to police, the site contractor, Rajesh Kumar Shankar Sah, was found negligent for failing to provide basic safety equipment, contributing to the accident. The heavy pipes were inadequately secured, leading to the fatal slip that occurred while workers were handling them.

A case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for causing grievous hurt and negligence. This incident highlights the critical need for strict adherence to safety protocols to protect the lives of workers in high-risk environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)