Blaze at Bengaluru's GBA Complex Sparks Safety Concerns

A fire broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority's commercial complex in Jayanagar on Monday morning, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. Officials confirmed that two individuals were rescued during the incident.

According to the Bengaluru South City Corporation, fire and emergency services promptly responded to the scene, ensuring the building's power was disconnected before starting firefighting operations. The blaze primarily affected the building's first and second floors.

Rescue efforts led to the recovery of Krishnegowda from the building's lift, while Arun Prasad received medical attention. The incident prompted an investigation by officials to determine the exact cause of the electrical failure, with all shops and offices temporarily closed for inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)