Blaze at Bengaluru's GBA Complex Sparks Safety Concerns

A fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority's commercial complex in Jayanagar. Two people were rescued and no major damage was reported. Officials are investigating the exact cause and conducting an inspection of the building's electrical systems.

Updated: 24-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:22 IST
A fire broke out at the Greater Bengaluru Authority's commercial complex in Jayanagar on Monday morning, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. Officials confirmed that two individuals were rescued during the incident.

According to the Bengaluru South City Corporation, fire and emergency services promptly responded to the scene, ensuring the building's power was disconnected before starting firefighting operations. The blaze primarily affected the building's first and second floors.

Rescue efforts led to the recovery of Krishnegowda from the building's lift, while Arun Prasad received medical attention. The incident prompted an investigation by officials to determine the exact cause of the electrical failure, with all shops and offices temporarily closed for inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO's key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand's Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

