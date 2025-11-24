Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Spurs Search and Caution in Pune

Maharashtra's forest department is intensifying efforts to locate a leopard spotted in Pune's Aundh area. While employing drones and dog squads, officials urge residents to ignore AI-generated images to prevent panic. The operation continues as authorities collaborate with local groups for vigilance and safety awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:55 IST
Leopard Sighting Spurs Search and Caution in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts have been amplified by the Maharashtra forest department to track a leopard sighted in the densely populated Aundh area in Pune. Officials are utilizing thermal drones and dog squads to locate the big cat, collaborating with RESQ Charitable Trust to ensure the safety of local residents.

Authorities caution against the circulation of AI-generated leopard images on social media, emphasizing that such actions can cause unnecessary panic. They stress the importance of relying on verified information as rumors swirl in the community about further leopard sightings.

Joint operations continue as the team, including Indian Air Force personnel, conducts field inspections, aiming to safely capture the leopard. This comes as the city recovers from earlier attacks by a 'man-eater' leopard, underscoring the importance of awareness and preparedness.

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025