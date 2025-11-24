Leopard Sighting Spurs Search and Caution in Pune

Efforts have been amplified by the Maharashtra forest department to track a leopard sighted in the densely populated Aundh area in Pune. Officials are utilizing thermal drones and dog squads to locate the big cat, collaborating with RESQ Charitable Trust to ensure the safety of local residents.

Authorities caution against the circulation of AI-generated leopard images on social media, emphasizing that such actions can cause unnecessary panic. They stress the importance of relying on verified information as rumors swirl in the community about further leopard sightings.

Joint operations continue as the team, including Indian Air Force personnel, conducts field inspections, aiming to safely capture the leopard. This comes as the city recovers from earlier attacks by a 'man-eater' leopard, underscoring the importance of awareness and preparedness.