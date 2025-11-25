Russian Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Kyiv
Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in residential areas and injuring four people. The attack led to the evacuation of a high-rise building, power, and water supply disruptions. Air defense units responded actively.
Early Tuesday morning, Russian drones launched an attack on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, setting residential buildings ablaze.
According to city officials, four individuals were injured in the assault, and emergency air defense units quickly engaged.
In particular, a strike on the eastern Dnipro River's bank damaged a high-rise residential building, with four victims treated for injuries and eight residents rescued. Unofficial reports circulated images of burning apartments. Additionally, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the evacuation of a damaged high-rise in the central Pechersk district, accompanied by power and water supply disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
