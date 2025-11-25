West Bengal's Big Push for Housing and Industrial Growth

The West Bengal government has announced an ambitious plan to allocate 16,36,522 more houses to beneficiaries under the 'Banglar Bari' housing scheme by mid-January next year. This announcement came following a cabinet meeting, where senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya criticized the central government for allegedly depriving the state of necessary funding.

Despite these financial hurdles, Bhattacharya assured that 12 lakh houses have already been distributed under the scheme, with the additional homes set to be handed over to deserving recipients. On the industrial front, the cabinet approved a significant expansion under the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), aiming to enhance employment opportunities through the creation of seven new industrial parks across various districts.

Further emphasizing infrastructure growth, Bhattacharya highlighted the progress under the 'Pathasree Grameen' and 'Pathasree Urban' initiatives, which have seen the construction of thousands of roads, enhancing connectivity and transportation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)