West Bengal's Big Push for Housing and Industrial Growth

The West Bengal government plans to allocate over 16 lakh houses under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme by mid-January. Accusing the Centre of withholding funds, the state continues its housing push. Additionally, new industrial parks aim to boost employment, while extensive road development progresses under the 'Pathasree Grameen' program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:53 IST
The West Bengal government has announced an ambitious plan to allocate 16,36,522 more houses to beneficiaries under the 'Banglar Bari' housing scheme by mid-January next year. This announcement came following a cabinet meeting, where senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya criticized the central government for allegedly depriving the state of necessary funding.

Despite these financial hurdles, Bhattacharya assured that 12 lakh houses have already been distributed under the scheme, with the additional homes set to be handed over to deserving recipients. On the industrial front, the cabinet approved a significant expansion under the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), aiming to enhance employment opportunities through the creation of seven new industrial parks across various districts.

Further emphasizing infrastructure growth, Bhattacharya highlighted the progress under the 'Pathasree Grameen' and 'Pathasree Urban' initiatives, which have seen the construction of thousands of roads, enhancing connectivity and transportation across the state.

