Floods Devastate Gaza Amidst Winter Storm Warnings

Heavy rains on Tuesday swamped tents housing thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, heightening concerns as winter storms loom. Homeless residents, uprooted since the 2023 war's onset, struggle with inadequate shelter under deteriorating conditions.

Amidst a maintained ceasefire, Gaza's infrastructure remains in ruins. Desperate for resources, NGOs plead for 300,000 new tents to address the housing shortfall for approximately 1.5 million displaced individuals.

Contention surrounds the flow of aid into Gaza, with Israel accused of restricting necessities. Conversely, the UN has struggled to deliver sufficient supplies due to logistical barriers, further complicating the dire humanitarian situation.

