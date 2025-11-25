Left Menu

Floods Devastate Gaza Amidst Winter Storm Warnings

Heavy rains have exacerbated the dire conditions in Gaza, flooding tents of homeless Palestinians displaced by recent conflicts. Despite a ceasefire, the population faces harsh living conditions and infrastructural collapse. Aid distribution remains contentious amid ongoing accusations and logistical challenges at border crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:39 IST
Heavy rains on Tuesday swamped tents housing thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, heightening concerns as winter storms loom. Homeless residents, uprooted since the 2023 war's onset, struggle with inadequate shelter under deteriorating conditions.

Amidst a maintained ceasefire, Gaza's infrastructure remains in ruins. Desperate for resources, NGOs plead for 300,000 new tents to address the housing shortfall for approximately 1.5 million displaced individuals.

Contention surrounds the flow of aid into Gaza, with Israel accused of restricting necessities. Conversely, the UN has struggled to deliver sufficient supplies due to logistical barriers, further complicating the dire humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

