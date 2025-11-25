Floods Devastate Gaza Amidst Winter Storm Warnings
Heavy rains have exacerbated the dire conditions in Gaza, flooding tents of homeless Palestinians displaced by recent conflicts. Despite a ceasefire, the population faces harsh living conditions and infrastructural collapse. Aid distribution remains contentious amid ongoing accusations and logistical challenges at border crossings.
Heavy rains on Tuesday swamped tents housing thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, heightening concerns as winter storms loom. Homeless residents, uprooted since the 2023 war's onset, struggle with inadequate shelter under deteriorating conditions.
Amidst a maintained ceasefire, Gaza's infrastructure remains in ruins. Desperate for resources, NGOs plead for 300,000 new tents to address the housing shortfall for approximately 1.5 million displaced individuals.
Contention surrounds the flow of aid into Gaza, with Israel accused of restricting necessities. Conversely, the UN has struggled to deliver sufficient supplies due to logistical barriers, further complicating the dire humanitarian situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GHMC Approves Infrastructure Boost in Hyderabad Wards
Omar Abdullah Drives Momentum on Jammu and Kashmir's Infrastructure Boom
Gadkari's Spiritual Sojourn in Barsana: From Sacred Temples to Infrastructure Tales
Ukraine Escalates Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Oil Infrastructure