Left Menu

Quick Fix for Haiderpur Flyover Crack: PWD Assures Safety

A crack on the Haiderpur flyover in Delhi triggered concern online, but PWD officials swiftly repaired it. The crack, caused by ongoing construction activities, does not compromise the flyover's safety. Traffic is now back to normal after officials assured there’s no threat to structural integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:15 IST
Quick Fix for Haiderpur Flyover Crack: PWD Assures Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming crack on the Haiderpur flyover in Delhi's Outer Ring Road garnered attention on social media, prompting quick action from the Public Works Department (PWD).

A senior government official reported to PTI that the crack resulted from ongoing construction activities beneath the flyover, specifically a box-pushing operation. The official assured that these cracks do not endanger the structure, as they are confined to the surface level.

Despite the initial apprehension caused by viral images, PWD's prompt repair work ensured the restoration of normal traffic conditions by the end of the day. The flyover, located near Mukarba Chowk, handles heavy vehicle flow daily, and officials emphasize that such cracks are not uncommon during similar construction projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025