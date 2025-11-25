Quick Fix for Haiderpur Flyover Crack: PWD Assures Safety

An alarming crack on the Haiderpur flyover in Delhi's Outer Ring Road garnered attention on social media, prompting quick action from the Public Works Department (PWD).

A senior government official reported to PTI that the crack resulted from ongoing construction activities beneath the flyover, specifically a box-pushing operation. The official assured that these cracks do not endanger the structure, as they are confined to the surface level.

Despite the initial apprehension caused by viral images, PWD's prompt repair work ensured the restoration of normal traffic conditions by the end of the day. The flyover, located near Mukarba Chowk, handles heavy vehicle flow daily, and officials emphasize that such cracks are not uncommon during similar construction projects.

