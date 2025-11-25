Left Menu

Odisha Farmers Relieved as IMD Predicts Dry Spell Despite Developing Weather Systems

Odisha is expected to remain dry for the next seven days, bringing relief to farmers. The India Meteorological Department reports that although two weather systems are developing over the Bay of Bengal, they are unlikely to affect the state. Farmers have commenced early paddy harvesting.

Updated: 25-11-2025 21:05 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Odisha will experience a dry spell for the next week. This forecast comes despite the development of two weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, one of which could intensify beyond a depression.

Dr. Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, confirmed that these systems are unlikely to impact Odisha. As a result, farmers, especially in coastal and southern districts, have begun harvesting their paddy crops, taking advantage of these favorable weather conditions.

The IMD's evening bulletin detailed the progression of a well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia, which has intensified into a depression. Another system forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal could follow a similar path. However, authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring their development and movement.

