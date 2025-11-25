Odisha Farmers Relieved as IMD Predicts Dry Spell Despite Developing Weather Systems
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Odisha will experience a dry spell for the next week. This forecast comes despite the development of two weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, one of which could intensify beyond a depression.
Dr. Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, confirmed that these systems are unlikely to impact Odisha. As a result, farmers, especially in coastal and southern districts, have begun harvesting their paddy crops, taking advantage of these favorable weather conditions.
The IMD's evening bulletin detailed the progression of a well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia, which has intensified into a depression. Another system forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal could follow a similar path. However, authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring their development and movement.
