Left Menu

GHMC Approves Infrastructure Boost in Hyderabad Wards

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation approved a Rs two crore allocation per ward to enhance civic infrastructure in Hyderabad. Development works will be funded based on proposals from local corporators and the state minister. The council commemorated late MLA Maganti and poet Ande Sri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:43 IST
GHMC Approves Infrastructure Boost in Hyderabad Wards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council has sanctioned a proposal allocating Rs two crore per each of the 150 city wards to enhance civic infrastructure initiatives.

Half of this budget will focus on development projects proposed by the ward's corporator, while the remaining funds will cater to works recommended by the corporator with the approval of the Hyderabad minister.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the financial support. During the meeting, tributes were paid to the late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and poet Ande Sri, and attendees sang 'Vande Mataram' and Telangana's state song marking their anniversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025