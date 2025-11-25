GHMC Approves Infrastructure Boost in Hyderabad Wards

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council has sanctioned a proposal allocating Rs two crore per each of the 150 city wards to enhance civic infrastructure initiatives.

Half of this budget will focus on development projects proposed by the ward's corporator, while the remaining funds will cater to works recommended by the corporator with the approval of the Hyderabad minister.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the financial support. During the meeting, tributes were paid to the late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and poet Ande Sri, and attendees sang 'Vande Mataram' and Telangana's state song marking their anniversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)