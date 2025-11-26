Left Menu

Transforming Katra: A Vision for Holistic Growth

A 10-year master plan aims to transform Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, into a modern urban center. The plan includes infrastructure development, disaster preparedness, and environmental sustainability. Public feedback will play a pivotal role in this inclusive initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:01 IST
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled an ambitious initiative to transform Katra, the gateway for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, by including 33 villages in an extended master plan.

During a high-level meeting led by Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kaur, it was announced that the plan is set for a decade-long transformation focusing on infrastructure development, disaster preparedness, and eco-friendly practices, aligning with residents' and tourists' needs.

The School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, is tasked with updating the master plan using advanced planning technologies, aiming for a scientifically driven and inclusive approach to enrich Katra's urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

