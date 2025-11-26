Chilling Winds Send Uttar Pradesh into a Cold Spell

Uttar Pradesh continues to experience a cold spell as northwesterly winds push temperatures down, with the weather department forecasting further dips. Night temperatures have fallen to around 10°C.

Met officials note no active weather system affecting the region. The persistent northwesterly winds are credited for the ongoing temperature decrease, expected to continue for two more days before gradually rising.

Moderate to light fog remains a concern, impacting traffic visibility during early hours, notably around Bareilly, Kushinagar, and other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)