Left Menu

UK Fiscal Headroom Expands Amid Tax Hikes

The UK government is set to more than double its fiscal buffer, largely due to anticipated tax increases. The Office for Budget Responsibility revealed the headroom could reach 22 billion pounds, increasing from March's 9.9 billion pounds. Finance minister Rachel Reeves will outline these changes in her upcoming budget speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:01 IST
UK Fiscal Headroom Expands Amid Tax Hikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom is poised to significantly increase its fiscal buffer, thanks largely to proposed tax hikes, according to new estimates from the nation's fiscal watchdog. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) announced ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' budget statement that the headroom – the extra spending or tax cuts feasible within the government's budget rules – could reach nearly 22 billion pounds in five years.

The updated figures mark a substantial increase from March's forecast of 9.9 billion pounds, which had been impacted by a downgrade in the country's economic outlook and rising borrowing costs. Reeves is expected to announce substantial tax increases in her budget speech, a move crucial for maintaining fiscal credibility amidst pressures for increased welfare spending.

The OBR's report highlighted several key tax strategies proposed by Reeves, including an extended freeze on income tax thresholds and a higher income tax rate. These measures are anticipated to raise an additional 26.1 billion pounds annually by 2029-30. Reeves' budget address in parliament is set to outline these fiscal measures further at approximately 1230 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

 India
2
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining...

 India
3
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

 India
4
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025