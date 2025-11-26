Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

In a significant development, the Indian city of Ahmedabad has been officially selected to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The announcement came after the Commonwealth Sport membership approved the decision at the 2025 General Assembly held in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The city, also referred to as Amdavad, is situated in the western state of Gujarat. It was recommended last October after a rigorous evaluation process of candidate cities, eventually securing the bid over Abuja, Nigeria.

This event will mark the 100th anniversary of the inaugural Commonwealth Games held in Hamilton, Canada. Despite expectations, Canada did not place a bid for hosting. India previously hosted the Games in Delhi in 2010. Meanwhile, Glasgow is set to host a simplified version of the Games next year after Victoria, Australia withdrew due to rising costs.