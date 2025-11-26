Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Crisis: A Call for Immediate Action

Delhi's worsening air quality crisis has prompted the Congress to demand immediate action from the ruling BJP. The city's air quality index hit 'very poor' levels, sparking health emergency concerns. Calls for all-party collaboration and stringent pollution control measures are being proposed to address the grave situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:30 IST
  India
  • India

Delhi Congress leaders staged a dramatic press conference, donning masks and carrying oxygen cylinders, to spotlight the dire air quality situation in the capital. They urged the ruling BJP to address the 'health emergency' unfolding in the city.

Party spokesperson Yadav criticized the Rekha Gupta government's inefficacy, highlighting the plummet in air quality, with readings hitting 'very poor' levels. He argued that insufficient actions have left the city's poor most vulnerable to the toxic air.

Congress insists on immediate implementation of pollution control measures and called for an all-party meeting. They demand rigorous interventions to prevent further deterioration and protect the citizens' health, urging the government to declare a health emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

