Delhi's Pollution Crisis: A Call for Immediate Action

Delhi Congress leaders staged a dramatic press conference, donning masks and carrying oxygen cylinders, to spotlight the dire air quality situation in the capital. They urged the ruling BJP to address the 'health emergency' unfolding in the city.

Party spokesperson Yadav criticized the Rekha Gupta government's inefficacy, highlighting the plummet in air quality, with readings hitting 'very poor' levels. He argued that insufficient actions have left the city's poor most vulnerable to the toxic air.

Congress insists on immediate implementation of pollution control measures and called for an all-party meeting. They demand rigorous interventions to prevent further deterioration and protect the citizens' health, urging the government to declare a health emergency.

