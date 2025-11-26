Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Alert: Palam Railway Crossing Closure Sparks Commute Changes

The Delhi Traffic Police announced a three-month closure of the Palam Railway Crossing from November 3 due to construction. Commuters can expect congestion, and alternative routes have been designated to alleviate traffic. Heavy vehicles should avoid the Palam area entirely.

  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a significant traffic advisory this Wednesday, anticipating heightened congestion due to the closure of the Palam Railway Crossing. This three-month shutdown, effective from November 3, aims to facilitate ongoing construction work in the area.

Motorists can expect restricted movement on the designated stretch, prompting authorities to advise the use of alternative routes for uninterrupted travel. Specifically, vehicles heading from Dwarka to Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan should utilize the Palam-Dwarka Flyover. Similarly, those coming from Manglapuri should opt for the Parshuram Chowk and Palam flyover route.

Officials have also directed heavy vehicles to steer clear of the Palam area, suggesting they take the Ring Road or NH-48 instead. This precautionary measure aims to manage traffic flow and minimize commuter inconvenience during the construction period.

