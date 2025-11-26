Falling Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh: The Chill Continues

In Uttar Pradesh, cold and dry westerly winds have brought a noticeable decrease in temperatures, according to the meteorological department. Residents have seen mercury levels hover around 10 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The department warns of further declines in the coming days.

A Met report highlights that the persistent cold and dry west/northwest winds are the main factors for the ongoing temperature drop. A slight dip is expected over the next 48 hours before temperatures gradually begin to rise again.

Morning mist is likely, with shallow fog anticipated in some regions. Though the fog may lift as the day progresses, hazy conditions are expected to linger, impacting visibility throughout the day.