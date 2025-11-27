Left Menu

Sri Lanka in Crisis: Rains, Floods, and Landslides Cause Devastation

Torrential rains, floods, and landslides in Sri Lanka have led to 31 fatalities and impacted nearly 4000 people. The central hill districts are the worst hit due to landslides. Rescue operations continue as further heavy rain is predicted. President Dissanayake called a crisis meeting to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Torrential rains, floods, and landslides have resulted in the deaths of 31 people in Sri Lanka, affecting nearly 4000 residents over the past 11 days, as the nation faces severe weather-related challenges.

The Disaster Management Centre reported that 18 fatalities came from central hill districts impacted by landslides. A significant incident saw a bus trapped in floodwaters in Kumbukkana, though emergency teams successfully rescued 23 passengers.

In light of the escalating crisis, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake convened a crisis meeting to evaluate conditions across 17 of the nation's 25 districts. The weather bureau has warned of heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm in several areas due to an intensifying low-pressure system southeast of Batticaloa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

