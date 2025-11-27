Sri Lanka in Crisis: Rains, Floods, and Landslides Cause Devastation

Torrential rains, floods, and landslides have resulted in the deaths of 31 people in Sri Lanka, affecting nearly 4000 residents over the past 11 days, as the nation faces severe weather-related challenges.

The Disaster Management Centre reported that 18 fatalities came from central hill districts impacted by landslides. A significant incident saw a bus trapped in floodwaters in Kumbukkana, though emergency teams successfully rescued 23 passengers.

In light of the escalating crisis, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake convened a crisis meeting to evaluate conditions across 17 of the nation's 25 districts. The weather bureau has warned of heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm in several areas due to an intensifying low-pressure system southeast of Batticaloa.

(With inputs from agencies.)