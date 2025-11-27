Why the Climate Crisis Requires a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Treaty Now

The climate crisis is anticipated to disproportionately impact the world's poorest and most marginalized populations, including those in countries like India, according to a leading campaign group. Alex Rafalowicz, director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, highlighted at a UN climate summit that, despite formal agreements made at COP30, efforts to confront the climate crisis remain insufficient.

Rafalowicz emphasized the necessity of phasing out fossil fuels and ending deforestation, goals that were not explicitly addressed in the COP30 agreements. He underscored that political will and public pressure play crucial roles in shaping climate policies. With fossil fuels accounting for 86% of carbon dioxide emissions in the past decade, the campaign asserts that addressing this is crucial to tackling climate change.

The path forward includes fostering international cooperation. Colombia and the Netherlands are set to host a conference focusing on transitioning away from fossil fuels, seeking to set global standards for overcoming fossil fuel dependence and propose systemic changes to expedite the transition.

