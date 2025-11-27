Left Menu

Fadnavis Promises 'Lakhpati Didi' Revolution Under Ladki Bahin Scheme

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pledges to transform women's financial status through the Ladki Bahin scheme by creating one crore 'Lakhpati Didis'. Addressing a rally, he emphasized urban development and promised funds for city improvements. Local elections are set for December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:00 IST
Fadnavis Promises 'Lakhpati Didi' Revolution Under Ladki Bahin Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Thursday that his administration will sustain the Ladki Bahin scheme, which supports women, while targeting the creation of one crore 'Lakhpati Didis' over the next two years.

Speaking at a rally for the Mahayuti's candidates contesting in various civic polls, Fadnavis stressed the continuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme that provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women. He sought public support for the candidates in the municipal elections scheduled for December 2, assuring them ongoing development efforts.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's focus on urban growth, noting substantial migration from rural villages to cities for better opportunities. Although cities like Udgir have been neglected, Maharashtra has been allocated Rs 50,000 crore for urban development from the central government, aiming to address challenges such as sanitation and infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025