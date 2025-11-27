Fadnavis Promises 'Lakhpati Didi' Revolution Under Ladki Bahin Scheme

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Thursday that his administration will sustain the Ladki Bahin scheme, which supports women, while targeting the creation of one crore 'Lakhpati Didis' over the next two years.

Speaking at a rally for the Mahayuti's candidates contesting in various civic polls, Fadnavis stressed the continuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme that provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women. He sought public support for the candidates in the municipal elections scheduled for December 2, assuring them ongoing development efforts.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's focus on urban growth, noting substantial migration from rural villages to cities for better opportunities. Although cities like Udgir have been neglected, Maharashtra has been allocated Rs 50,000 crore for urban development from the central government, aiming to address challenges such as sanitation and infrastructure.