Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Floods and cyclones have devastated Southeast Asia, with Thailand and Sumatra facing severe impacts. Over 3 million people are affected in Thailand, and rescue efforts intensify using helicopters and drones. Indonesia's Sumatra reports 46 deaths. The extreme weather is linked to global warming, causing frequent tropical storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:44 IST
Flood-stricken regions in Southeast Asia grapple with devastation as both Thailand and Sumatra perform urgent rescue operations. Drones and helicopters have become crucial lifelines, delivering aid to those trapped by unusually high waters.

Thailand is facing record rainfall, disrupting lives and leaving thousands isolated. As the death toll in Sumatra rises to 46, authorities in both nations are engaging in robust evacuation efforts with an influx of military and civillian support. The ongoing crisis highlights the growing threat of extreme weather events attributed to climate change.

Meanwhile, Malaysia stays on high alert with forecasts predicting more tropical storms. As the region copes with these natural calamities, the emphasis remains on ensuring the safety and relief of affected populations against the backdrop of climate-driven severe weather patterns.

