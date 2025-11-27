Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Flood-stricken regions in Southeast Asia grapple with devastation as both Thailand and Sumatra perform urgent rescue operations. Drones and helicopters have become crucial lifelines, delivering aid to those trapped by unusually high waters.

Thailand is facing record rainfall, disrupting lives and leaving thousands isolated. As the death toll in Sumatra rises to 46, authorities in both nations are engaging in robust evacuation efforts with an influx of military and civillian support. The ongoing crisis highlights the growing threat of extreme weather events attributed to climate change.

Meanwhile, Malaysia stays on high alert with forecasts predicting more tropical storms. As the region copes with these natural calamities, the emphasis remains on ensuring the safety and relief of affected populations against the backdrop of climate-driven severe weather patterns.

