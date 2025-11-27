Hong Kong's Towering Inferno: Unveiling the City's Worst Disaster in 70 Years

Firefighters are persistently battling a catastrophic blaze in Hong Kong's Tai Po district for the second consecutive day, as the death toll reaches 65 people, and over 280 remain unaccounted for.

Despite bringing flames under control in four out of the seven high-rise towers, the inferno continues to ravage the upper floors of the remaining structures, hampering rescue efforts.

As investigations point to criminal negligence related to the buildings' renovations, the Hong Kong government has swiftly established a HKD 300 million relief fund for affected residents, while President Xi Jinping extends his condolences.