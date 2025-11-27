Left Menu

Hong Kong's Towering Inferno: Unveiling the City's Worst Disaster in 70 Years

A devastating fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has left 65 dead and over 280 missing, marking the city's worst disaster in seven decades. Authorities are investigating criminal negligence related to renovations. Rescue operations continue, with relief funding and temporary shelters aiding affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Hongkong | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters are persistently battling a catastrophic blaze in Hong Kong's Tai Po district for the second consecutive day, as the death toll reaches 65 people, and over 280 remain unaccounted for.

Despite bringing flames under control in four out of the seven high-rise towers, the inferno continues to ravage the upper floors of the remaining structures, hampering rescue efforts.

As investigations point to criminal negligence related to the buildings' renovations, the Hong Kong government has swiftly established a HKD 300 million relief fund for affected residents, while President Xi Jinping extends his condolences.

