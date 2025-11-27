India's Scientific Renaissance: Innovations Under PM Modi

Mizoram Governor VK Singh hailed India's scientific strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at a curtain-raiser event for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF), scheduled for December 6-9 in Chandigarh.

The governor urged students to focus on science, encouraging them to think creatively and produce innovative ideas that benefit the country. The event, held at the Meteorological Centre in Aizawl, underscored the IISF's role as a vital platform for scientific advancement and self-reliance.

Singh highlighted India's achievements, including satellite technology and vaccine development, which have boosted the nation's global scientific status. Meteorological updates in multiple languages, including Mizo, were also noted as a local achievement.