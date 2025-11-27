Left Menu

India's Scientific Renaissance: Innovations Under PM Modi

Mizoram Governor VK Singh highlights India's advancements in science and technology under PM Narendra Modi. Speaking at the curtain-raiser for the upcoming India International Science Festival, Singh encourages students to innovate and contribute to the nation's scientific progress, emphasizing India's achievements in satellite and vaccine development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor VK Singh hailed India's scientific strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at a curtain-raiser event for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF), scheduled for December 6-9 in Chandigarh.

The governor urged students to focus on science, encouraging them to think creatively and produce innovative ideas that benefit the country. The event, held at the Meteorological Centre in Aizawl, underscored the IISF's role as a vital platform for scientific advancement and self-reliance.

Singh highlighted India's achievements, including satellite technology and vaccine development, which have boosted the nation's global scientific status. Meteorological updates in multiple languages, including Mizo, were also noted as a local achievement.

